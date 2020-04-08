Vt. lawmakers to make brief return to Statehouse Wednesday

Vermont lawmakers return to Montpelier Wednesday to resume business, including short-term emergency measures that will allow them to vote remotely.

The Senate is set to convene at 10:30 a.m.

The vast majority of what lawmakers are focusing on deals with the economic and social fallout from the pandemic, but several House committees have been conducting other non-virus related business.

On Wednesday, the Senate is slated to follow the House in approving remote voting. Senate President Tim Ashe, D/P-Chittenden County, says as they explore new avenues of democracy, it actually opens up the process for Vermonters.

Both the House and Senate's rules on remote voting are only temporary and will expire when Vermont's state of emergency ends.

