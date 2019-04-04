Vt. lawmakers to take testimony on removing slavery from state constitution

A racial justice group is encouraging people to testify Thursday for a bill to remove any reference of slavery from the Vermont Constitution.

Although Vermont was the first state to abolish slavery, language in the state constitution still references exceptions -- exceptions that were later superseded by the 13th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Now lawmakers are considering an amendment to remove the language from 1777.

Colorado voters last year approved a similar constitutional amendment, and Utah lawmakers have taken up a comparable measure this year.

Mark Hughes with Justice For All says until now, testimony on banning slavery has been held during normal business hours, when Vermonters couldn't go. He says the group is asking the Senate committee to ensure that the constitution -- without question -- prohibits slavery.

Tonight's hearing is at 5 p.m. in the Statehouse.

