Vt. lawmakers to vote Thursday on National Guard leader

Vermont lawmakers Thursday will choose the next leader of the Vermont National Guard. The question lawmakers have to answer is, which of the four candidates are in the best position to lead an organization that has recently come under fire for allegations of a toxic culture.

The four candidates are making their case that they are the best choice to lead the Green Mountain Boys following the departure of Major General Steve Cray, who has led the Guard for the past six years. He opted not to seek a fourth term.

Retired Brig. Gen. David Baczewski is an Air Force fighter pilot who spent 12 years with the Guard. He retired in 2017. He told lawmakers earlier this month that he would lead by working with others, and helping the organization be "more inclusive, fair and open."

Retired Army Lt. Col. David Graham entered the military in the 1970s and rose through the ranks, serving with the Guard and in other military jobs. If elected, he said he would issue new orders to everyone outlining the conduct he expected of those serving below him.

Retired Col. Rosanne Greco spent 30 years with the Air Force and moved to Vermont after retiring. She has been an outspoken critic of the F-35 fighter jets, but told lawmakers while she still opposes the planes, she also knows how to follow orders.

Col. Greg Knight is a current Guard officer. He's spent 35 year in the military. He said he'd work to get more women into leadership positions and he would like to set up a provost marshal system, similar to what is used in the active duty military, to investigate behavioral issues.

"I saw these things happening and I wasn't ok with it," said Jeff Rector back in December. The whistleblower and former Lt. Col. told WCAX he spent 30 years with the Guard and witnessed misconduct. He claims he was punished for raising concerns. Concerns that Major General Steve Cray said were overblown.

"To be clear -- I vehemently disagree with and dispute the negative characterization of our members and our culture in recent media coverage," Cray said in December.

A series of articles by Vermont Digger highlighed misdeeds by some members, including allegations of excessive drinking, sexual harassment, misconduct and a fraternity-style culture within the Vermont National Guard.

The Governor has said he doesn't believe a further review of the Guard is necessary. But with General Cray's departure and new leadership on the way, we wanted to know whether the lawmakers who will choose the next leader are looking for someone who will take on allegations.

"It's also a culture change. And culture is the hardest thing to change, as we know. But leadership is what makes it happen, and the will. And people are realizing that it's a problem," said Rep. Mollie Burke, P/D-Brattleboro.

Thursday, lawmakers will cast their ballots. Vermont is the only state that uses this system, which is effectively a secret vote. And now there's discussion on how to make that process, and the position, more accountable to the public, including after the adjutant general is elected.

"This is a very important role and it's become even more important over the years, so having some qualified oversight and being able to reach into the organization and hold the adjutant general in particular -- are accountable for their actions that affect Vermonters, I think that is really necessary. I don't think we have that right now with the process that we have," said Rep. Tom Stevens, D-Waterbury.

The Governor has also urged lawmakers to revamp the selection process, advocating for a committee that would review the candidates and give the governor's office more of a role in the process.