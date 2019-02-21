Vermont lawmakers pick new adjutant general

A current Vermont National Guard member will be the organization's next leader.

Col. Greg Knight

Col. Greg Knight won 95 out of 176 votes on the first ballot.

Four candidates were vying to replace Maj. Gen. Steven Cray, who has been the leader of the Guard for the past six years and decided not to seek a fourth term.

The Guard has been under fire recently, accused of misconduct and accusations of a fraternity-like culture.

Knight won the job over fellow candidates Brig. Gen. David Baczewski (ret.), Lt. Col. David Graham (ret.) and Col. Rosanne Greco (ret.).

After his election, Knight promised to focus on changing the culture of the guard to make it more accommodating to women. He also promised to focus on recruiting new members.

Knight is a 35-year military veteran.

Vermont is the only state in the country where the adjutant general is chosen by the Legislature.