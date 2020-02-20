Vt. lawmakers want to streamline path to professional licensure

Amid a shortage of skilled workers in Vermont, the state is touting its progress on a bill making it easier for licensed professionals to work here.

Across the state, about 75,000 career positions such as nurses and plumbers require an official license to work.

Lawmakers want to streamline the process of obtaining a professional license and make it easier for people from out of state to practice in Vermont.

They want to pass rules which would fast track the transfer of a professional license from one state to another if the professional has had it for three years or longer.

State leaders say it's aimed at expanding opportunities for professionals but also making sure the public is safe.

"Our mission is first and foremost regarding public protection. We need to do that job in the least restrictive way possible. We want to protect the public but do so in a way that does not unnecessarily create hurdles to these trades and professions," said Jim Condos, D-Vt. Secretary of State.

The bill also creates a path for people with a criminal background to know if they'll get their license.

State leaders say 40 years ago, about only 5% of jobs in Vermont required some kind of license. Today, it's around 20%.