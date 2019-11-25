Vt. lawmakers weigh affordable housing options

Vermont lawmakers that had looked to millions in state bonds to boost affordable housing are now coming up with alternative plans following a recent downgrade in the state's credit rating.

With the legislative session just weeks away, lawmakers are starting to put together recommendations to tackle the state's housing problems. In 2017 the legislature passed a housing bond which stimulated millions of dollars in growth. This time around they are looking at other options.

"A bond would be a key portion of it but we're talking about a lot of policy changes that would encourage development. If you put money behind those policy changes and perhaps you can hit another home run," said Sen. Michael Sirotkin, D-Chittenden County.

The Democrat plans on introducing a housing bill this session giving the green light on building more accessory dwelling units, reforming Act 250 and introducing tax stabilization. Lawmakers have also been hearing from employers across the state who are eager to bring new employee housing options to the table.

A push for a similar bond was snuffed out earlier this year after concerns from the state treasurer after the state's bond rating was downgraded. Governor Phil Scott last month echoed the treasurer's concerns, saying that this isn't the best time to take out a loan.

"We're open but at the same time we have to keep in mind our debt, our overall debt," Scott said.

State officials have characterized the credit rating issue as a Catch 22. In order to attract new residents, the state needs more affordable housing. But in order to loan money to build that housing, the credit rating agencies want to see more new residents and an improved demographic outlook for the state.

Scott says Vermont will need to grow with economic development programs and other incentives. "We have more jobs than we have people available to fill them. That's been our focus is workforce development as well as revitalizing and redeveloping the community," he said.

Sirotkin says some credit agencies are re-thinking the value of housing bonds and how they stimulate growth. "Even though it more have more debt out there whether on the other hand it promotes more economic activity which could lead to a more prosperous economy and more jobs," he said.

Lawmakers last session tasked the state treasurer to come up with a list of alternatives for affordable housing other than a bond. That report is expected to come out on January 15th.

