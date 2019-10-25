Vt. leaders look into making 211 a 24-7 service again

Leaders are looking for solutions to make the service 24/7 again.

Officials say one remedy could be $300,000 from the state.

After the first year, the United Way of Vermont would then contract with another 211 services in the region for after hours, and giving them more revenue.

In the following years, it would then add on more states to become self-sufficient.

At an advisory council meeting about child poverty in Montpelier, United Way leaders highlighted how important the service is.

They said the community's most vulnerable people suffer without it.

"If you're homeless and it's a weekend, there's really no safety net there for you unless you call 911 and go to the hospital," United Way of Vermont Executive MaryEllen Mendl said. "It's going to have an economic impact on those organizations and services."

The 211 all center helps Vermonters in need by connecting them with more than 1,000 agencies offering health, legal and social services.

The service currently runs from 8 AM to 8 PM, Monday through Friday.

If there's a statewide emergency, the 211 call center will be open around the clock.