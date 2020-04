Vermont's top lawmakers are holding a telephone town hall on the coronavirus pandemic.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Representative Peter Welch will update Vermonters on the actions being taken on the state and federal level.

The three lawmakers will answer questions from Vermonters on the federal stimulus package that was passed last week.

The town hall will take place Thursday at 5 PM. You can call 1-888-480-3635 to join the meeting.