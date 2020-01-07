Vt. legislative priorities: House Speaker Mitzi Johnson

Vermont lawmakers were back at the Statehouse Tuesday as House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero, gaveled the session to order and outlined her priorities.

The House is set to debate a paid family and medical leave bill and a bill raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. They'll also look at prison reform, spurred by allegations of widespread drug and sex abuse within Vermont's only women's prison. Lawmakers are also exploring a medical monitoring bill which was vetoed by Governor Scott and a taxed and regulated market for marijuana.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Johnson about her goals for the session and working cooperatively with Senate leadership and the governor.

