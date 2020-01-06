Vt. legislative priorities: Sen. President Tim Ashe

Vermont lawmakers return to work Tuesday with an ambitious agenda including several key holdovers from last session.

Senate President Tim Ashe/File

When the session starts, lawmakers say they'll begin by wrapping up unfinished business from last year, such as paid family leave and minimum wage bills. And questions still remain about a legal market for marijuana, Act 250 reform and new gun safety legislation.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Vermont Senate President Tim Ashe, D/P-Chittenden County, about what his priorities are for the session and how he expects to work with House leadership and the governor.

