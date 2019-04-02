Vt. man accused in woman's strangulation to remain jailed

A Vermont man accused of strangling a woman will remain jailed until his trial.

Rutland resident Shawn LaPlant pleaded not guilty last month to second-degree murder in connection with the death of 44-year-old Alicia Harrington. Authorities say LaPlant strangled Harrington in his home on March 5.

Authorities say he then moved her body to a car. Authorities found her on March 6.

The Rutland Herald reports that LaPlant's attorney told the court at a hearing Monday in Rutland that he was unable to make an argument for bail. He says he was not certain if 28-year-old LaPlant would have a substantial residence where he could await the trial.

LaPlant has no prior criminal record and faces life in prison if convicted.

