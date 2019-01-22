Vt. man accused of shooting at troopers due in court

The man accused of firing at Vermont State troopers during a standoff in Arlington earlier this month will be in court Tuesday afternoon in Bennington.

The incident happened Jan. 7 on Red Mountain Road in Arlington. Police say they arrived at the home where Matthew Novick, 40, was standing in the doorway carrying what appeared to be an AK-47 rifle.

Police called for backup and a short time later, heard gunshots coming from the home. They say Novick fired at least six shots in the direction of the officers and hit a police cruiser. Troopers returned fire and police say Novick was hit multiple times but survived.

The two troopers who fired are identified as Shawn Sommers and Raymond Witkowski. The number of rounds fired by the troopers is still under investigation.

Novick is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a weapon.