Vt. man arrested on firearms charges in Mass.

A Vermont man has been arrested on multiple firearms-related charges in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Police say they found guns and ammo in 39-year-old Alan Cournoyer's car on Friday.

Police pulled over the Wolcott resident in Reading after he allegedly waved a gun at another driver while they were traveling on Route 93 Southbound in New Hampshire.

The trooper found two eight-round magazines, fully-loaded with .45 caliber ammunition, an H&K USP .45 caliber hand gun with an eight-round, fully-loaded magazine in the weapon, a Lewis Machine tool AR-15, 5.56 caliber firearm, along with two empty 30 round magazines, and 314 rounds of 5.56 ammunition inside the vehicle.

Cournoyer is not licensed to possess firearms in Massachusetts. He was arrested for Illegal Possession of a Firearm (pistol), Illegal Possession of a Loaded Firearm (Ammo in the pistol), Illegal Possession of a large capacity weapon (AR-15), Illegal Possession of large capacity magazines (30 Rounds), Illegal Possession of ammunition, and Illegal Possession of an assault weapon.

He'll be arraigned in Massachusetts court on Monday.