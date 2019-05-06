Vt. man charged, trooper on leave after confrontation

An officer-involved shooting in Hartford landed a Quechee man behind bars and a trooper on paid leave. And as our Adam Sullivan reports, the suspect's mental health could be a factor in the case.

James Luce, 19, faced a judge Monday charged with six counts which include aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. Luce appeared in court in a white jumpsuit and barefoot, stemming from an incident in Hartford.

Police say it started when Luce got into a fight at a home on the Quechee West Hartford Road Sunday evening. Prosecutors say after Luce assaulted a female at the home, he went outside, grabbed a shotgun and fired at the house. Police say Luce then fled into the woods with the gun.

Hartford Police found him walking on the road near the house and tried to get him to surrender. That road was still closed for much of the day Monday because of the investigation. Police say despite multiple attempts to get the 19-year-old to drop the gun, he continued to swing it in his hands.

"Swinging it up and down to the rhythm of his walking gate, this even though one officer is giving him hard verbal commands, this even though a second Hartford officer has a patrol rifle aimed at him," Windsor County State's Attorney David Cahill said.

Meanwhile, a Vermont state trooper approached from the opposite direction and fired at Luce. But what's not clear is whether Luce was actually hit by that single shot. Luce was eventually taken into custody, after being tased by officers and was treated for only minor injuries.

Luce pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday.

"It's fortunate for him that the Hartford officers did not shoot him," Cahill said.

This is not the first time Luce has had an encounter with the police. During his bail argument, Cahill told the judge that police recently brought Luce to the hospital for an evaluation.

"That was because he had been hatching a plan to either commit suicide by firearm or by consuming an overdose of drugs," Cahill said.

The judge ordered Luce held without bail, saying he was a threat to the public.

The trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.