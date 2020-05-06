Vt. man charged with online threats, headbutting officer

A man from Plymouth, Vt. is being held in jail after police say he threatened people online and headbutted an officer.

Police say Kevin Spear made a series of threatening statements online over the last several months, including one or more directed at the CEO of YouTube.

He allegedly wrote things like "im going to . . . kill as many people as i can haha want to join?" Police say a cell phone found in Spear's room had a user-assigned name of "I kill police for fun."

Officers say when searching his home April 28, they found a a semi-automatic assault-style rifle sitting uncovered on a bed next to a window overlooking a public area.

They say nearly 300 rounds of ammunition for the weapon was by the bed.

When police tried to arrest him, that's when they say he headbutted a sergeant with the Windsor County Sheriff's Office, causing injuries.

Spear was charged with one count of making threats over the Internet and one count of assaulting a person assisting federal agents in the performance of official duties.

Spear had his initial court appearance in a telephonic hearing before United States Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy. The United States requested that Spear be detained based on dangerousness.

Following argument on the motion, the Court ordered that Spear be remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal's Service.