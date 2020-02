A Vermont man already serving a decades-long sentence for a 1997 murder is expected to get his sentence reduced Wednesday.

Eric Marallo is serving a 45-years to life sentence for killing tattoo shop owner Dwayne Bernier in East Wallingford.

Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy and the attorney representing Marallo informed a judge that they found that Marallo received ineffective counsel in his 2001 sentencing.

He'll be in court Wednesday for a resentencing hearing.