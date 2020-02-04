Vt. man convicted of '97 murder could see reduced sentence

Attorneys for both the prosecution and the defense have reached an agreement to knock 15 years off the sentence of a Vermont man convicted of murder.

Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy and the attorney representing Eric Marallo informed a judge Monday that they found that Marallo received ineffective counsel in his 2001 sentencing. Marallo is serving 45-years-to-life for the 1997 murder of Dwayne Bernier. The Rutland Herald reports that agreement for resentencing was filed Jan. 21 and could be finalized this month.

Time is a factor as Marollo must complete a risk-reduction program that takes six months and is next offered in March.

