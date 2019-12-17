Vt. man found competent to stand trial in girlfriend's death

A Vermont man charged in connection with his girlfriend's death has been found competent to stand trial.

Randal Johnson pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in 2017 for the death of Trina Fitzgerald, 58, at the couple's Rutland home that August.

Police said when they responded to the couple's home, Fitzgerald told them Johnson, 60, had covered her nose and mouth for two minutes.

Fitzgerald denied medical attention and police left.

She soon called 911 reporting difficulty breathing and was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to police, Johnson said he didn't touch Fitzgerald, but believed she may have been having a panic attack.

