A Vermonter pleads guilty in New York to being a felon illegally possessing a firearm. Timothy Bentley is from Saint Albans.

New York's States Attorney says Bentley entered a hardware store in Chazy, New York in May, took a Mossberg 590 Shockwave Firearm from the wall display behind a counter, put it in his pants, and walked out of the store.

Bentley was convicted in 2011 for aiding and abetting in a bank robbery.