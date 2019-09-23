Vt. man pleads not guilty in connection with 2-state chase

A Saxtons River man who allegedly led authorities on a two-state police chase is being held without bail.

Zachariah McAllister

Zachariah McAllister, 28, pleaded not guilty on Monday to a slew of charges, including the sale of fentanyl and eluding law enforcement.

Police caught up with McAllister on Saturday. They say he was hiding under a bed at a home in Saxtons River. He had been on the run for more than a week after allegedly speeding away from authorities in both Vermont and New Hampshire. Police say McAllister eventually crashed his car in Walpole and took off on foot, which prompted the village of Walpole to go into lockdown.

Monday we also learned that when police found McAllister, he had a gunshot wound to his arm. And investigators say McAllister is tied to a drug suspect who is under investigation for attempted murder.