Vt. man whose child-sex sentence caused uproar faces porn charge

A Vermont man whose initial 60-day sentence for a conviction of having sex with a child prompted a nationwide outcry is facing a federal charge of possession of child pornography.

Mark Hulett

Federal court documents say Mark Hulett, 48, of Ferrisburgh, was charged Tuesday after law enforcement agents searched his home. Hulett told agents "there may be" child pornography on his computer, although a limited search of Hulett's computer did not locate any.

Hulett was convicted in 2006 on charges stemming from was described as an ongoing sexual relationship with a victim under age 10.

The judge said the short sentence was needed to ensure Hulett could receive sex offender treatment. The sentence was lengthened and Hulett spent five years in prison.

An attorney for Hulett did not return a call seeking comment.

