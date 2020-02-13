Vt. middle school hires security for basketball games after spat

A Vermont school board has hired a sheriff's deputy for security during middle school basketball games.

The Caledonian Record reported Thursday that the Troy School Board decided to hire a deputy following a verbal conflict between a coach and a parent after a girls basketball game at the Troy School in January.

John Castle, superintendent of North County Supervisory Union, says it's rare to see deputies or school resource officers at middle school games.

Castle says tensions have calmed since the deputy has been present at games.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)