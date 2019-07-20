Vt. model rocket club celebrates Apollo 11 mission

Fifty years ago Saturday, NASA's Apollo 11 mission landed the first humans on the moon. Commander Neil Armstrong and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin made the momentous milestone in 1969.

Saturday, Vermont's only model rocket club celebrated the pivitol moment in history.

"I can remember watching on TV, Neil and Buzz stepping on the moon," said Howie Druckerman, President of the Champlain Region Model Rocket Club.

Dozens of home-made model rockets came from Montreal to Boston to take off in a St. Albans field on Saturday.

"It's really nice to see just a lot of stuff you don't get to normally see," said Eleanor Moyer of Essex Junction. "I never thought I would see anything like it because they go so high and it just completely surprised me, said her sister, Mary.

Spectators like the Moyer sisters surround the safety zone, fired up about science as they take turns gazing at the many model rockets.

"I think more girls should do it. It's really interesting, " said Eleanor Moyer.

Especially sparking fascination in aerospace enthusiasts, some sitting on the sidelines, and others launching their prized possessions in a series of demonstrations. From the smallest spaceships to the most impressive projectiles.

Eric Montbriand's rocket was the largest of the day, weighing in at 56 lbs. The 12-foot rocket took about a year to make, and the Montbriand says it can go about 7,000 feet in the air.

"It's a great way to honor the country's achievements," said Montbriand.

Achievements that have inspired club members to share their passion for science with the next generation of rocketeers.

"One of the things as a club that we do is we work with schools, libraries, groups, boy scouts, girl scouts, whatever, to try and get kids involved in real science, not screen time," said Druckerman.

They say TV could never compare to the real thing.