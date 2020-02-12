Vt. mother and son now charged with murder in elderly relative's death

A mother and son in Vermont are now charged with murder in the death of an elderly relative in their care.

State police said Mary Fitzgerald, 85, was brought to the hospital in 2018 with numerous life-threatening injuries and infections. She died in 2019.

Initially, her daughter, Marie Fitzgerald, and grandson, Christopher Preedom, both of Rutland, were charged with neglect and abuse of an elderly adult. Both pleaded not guilty.

The Rutland Herald reports that now, each faces a murder charge in connection with Mary Fitzgerald's death. Both were released after they were arraigned on the amended charges Monday.

A message seeking comment was left with an attorney.

