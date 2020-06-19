Vt. motorcyclists able to get a license

The pandemic shut down Department of Motor Vehicles offices across Vermont, which stopped motorcyclists from being able to get the proper certification to get on the road.

Now a new temporary site in Berlin is letting them back in the bike.

DMV workers are in overdrive, catching up on the backlog of riders itching to get behind the handlebars.

"We were getting calls on a regular basis," said David Evans, the chief driver of development at the DMV. "Four to five calls a day of people wanting to get a permit. People who got bikes over the winter who want to get out riding and want their license. So there was a great deal of frustration from people that weren't able to do that. So I am really pleased that we are able to roll this out."

Evans says road testing for new drivers has already begun, so there was a simple next step to include motorcyclists.

Written exams are being given Monday and Friday and riding exams being given Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. All of the motorcycle tests are being done strictly at a temporary COVID-19 site in Berlin.

"The commissioner tapped into the resources that she had and there are several of us that work full time at DMV that also work for the rider program," said Evans. "We have a rotating schedule down here for testing."

The tests are done by appointment only.

Not only does Evans says they will be able to complete the backlog of testers wanting to get certified in an efficient manner, but he says now is as good a time as ever to go for the license.

"We are moving quickly since we are testing three days a week," he said.

Evans says the test is the same this year as it is every year, but people will find safety precautions like face masks and social distancing.