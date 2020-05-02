Vt. officer named top Game Warden by North American group

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says a state game warden has been named “Officer of the Year for 2020” by the North American Wildlife Enforcement Officers Association.

The award has been given to Sgt. Robert Currier of Essex Junction.

Vermont’s chief game warden, Col. Jason Batchelder, says it's “one of the highest honors that can be bestowed on a game warden in North America."

Department Commissioner Louis Porter says Currier is the first Vermont state game warden to receive the award.

