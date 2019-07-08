Vt. officials: DMV no longer supplying ICE with facial-recognition data

State officials are pushing back against reports that the Vermont DMV is working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Two reports this weekend in the New York Times and the Washington Post said Vermont was one of a number of state that allowed ICE officials to use facial recognition software to scan Vermont drivers' license databases for undocumented immigrants.

Vermont is one of at least three states that offer driver privilege cards to undocumented immigrants.

According to the report the FBI has logged more than 390,000 facial-recognition searches of federal and local databases, including state DMV databases since 2011 all without consent from Congress or local legislatures.

Vermont Agency of Transportation officials confirm that the state has allowed access to that information, but that they stopped using facial recognition software back in 2017.

After a legal review in 2017 by the Vermont Attorney General's office, the state suspended use of the software, saying it violated state law.

The ACLU of Vermont and Migrant Justice say lawsuits against ICE and the DMV are still pending.