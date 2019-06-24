Vt. officials clarify gender-affirmation insurance coverage rules

Vermont is clarifying rules for insurance companies about covering gender-affirmation surgery.

The Department of Financial Regulation says it got several complaints, including a few recently that insurance companies were putting age restrictions on some types of surgery for transgender people, particularly youth.

The department says that's discrimination. Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak says they're clarifying for insurers that the surgery is determined by medical necessity and not other factors like age or gender.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: So what's next for people who might have run into a barrier already? Can they now pursue it further?

Michael Pieciak: Yeah, so our bulletin clarifies the law. But it is our opinion that this was the law since it was passed in 2007. So if individuals have had difficulty accessing that care, they should contact our department, our consumer services division, and make a complaint with us.

Vermont's revision comes as the federal government considers rolling back some similar gender identity protections.

More Resources:

Click here to read the DFR bulletin

Click here for information on how to contact the department to file a complaint.