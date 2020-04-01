Winter manure spreading ban lifted for farmers

Vermont's winter manure spreading ban ends Wednesday, April 1.

State officials are still reminding the public to not spread manure on ground that is frozen or snow-covered or will runoff to surface water, ditches.

The Agency of Agriculture also says don't spread before major rain events and keep an accurate record of the manure or records applied.

Individual field conditions will vary significantly across the state from one region to the next, and farmers need to assess their fields carefully and take action to ensure that they are in compliance with state regulations.

Vermont’s winter manure spreading ban, which prohibits spreading between December 15 and April 1, began in 1995.