Vt. officials monitoring Lake Champlain levels

Parts of the region saw significant flooding over the weekend.

That includes several areas in the Northeast Kingdom where roads were closed. However, state leaders monitoring the rising waters say damage from the weekend flooding was minimal. That's a big difference from a week ago when Governor Phil Scott toured the hardest hit areas and saw upwards of $5 million in damage.

"We are still paying attention because the water is rising in Lake Champlain, which could create some more flooding. Although, if we don't have the wind events, it shouldn't be a significant problem," Scott said Monday.

Lake Champlain is expected to remain under a flood warning through at least Wednesday. By then, the lake level may approach 100.5 feet. Flood stage is 100 feet.