Vt. officials processing thousands of stimulus grants applications

Vermont officials say they've received thousands of applications for the Economic Recovery Grants program that opened up this week.

Tax department officials say they've received about 1,400 applications for $76 million from restaurants, bars, lodgings and others businesses that collect either rooms and meals or sales taxes. They'll start going through those applications next week and Vermont Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio Friday said there's still money available.

"The volume we got on the first day made sense to me. I'm a little surprised that we still have some funds available, but frankly it's good news that we're able to provide more help to businesses," Bolio said.

The Agency of Commerce has also received 2,200 applications from other businesses that do not collect the taxes. Of those, 357 are waiting to be approved and 138 have already been given the green light to get financial help. Around $4 million has been doled and $30 million has been requested.

