Vt. officials raffle rare liquor for nonprofit

The state of Vermont is once again raffling off several extremely rare bottles of liquor to help out local nonprofits.

The Vermont Department of Liquor Control is raffling off several bottles of bourbon, scotch, and whiskey. Every year, the raffle raises about $15,000 for Spectrum Youth and Family Services.

They're an organization which supports young adults through prevention and educational services. State officials also say the raffle is a way to be transparent with the public and the types of liquor available. Just one of the bottles alone costs nearly $500.

"There's 100 people that want to buy one bottle. In a lot of cases, in other markets, these types of products don't make it out of the top tier if you will," said DLC Commissioner Patrick Delainey.

Raffle tickets are five dollars each and you can buy as many as you'd like. Entries are accepted until this Sunday at midnight and the winners will be announced on Monday.

