Vt. officials reviewing CDC school recommendations

Vermont health and education officials say they are still trying to figure out how school will look in the fall.

The CDC Thursday issued recommendations that include children over the age of two to wear a mask, no sharing of items, desks spaced 6-feet apart and facing the same direction and shuttered playgrounds and cafeterias.

Vermont Education Secretary French said the CDC recommendations are general and focused on hygiene. He says his team is trying to figure out how to best use time inside the school. He also says it's the state's intention to have as much in-person instruction as possible.

Health and education officials said they planned to meet Friday to further interpret what they CDC guidelines mean for Vermont.

Although the CDC wants children to bring their own lunches, education officials pointed out Friday that schools will still be making hot lunch and providing food to those in need.

