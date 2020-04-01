Vermont Fish & Wildlife say it's time to bring in bird feeders to avoid bears

Vermont officials are reminding the public that it's time to take down bird feeders.

Biologists with Vermont Fish and Wildlife say spring weather and melting snow cause bears to come out searching for food.

“Apples, beechnuts, acorns, and berries were mostly plentiful last fall enabling bears to enter their winter dens in good condition,” said Forrest Hammond, Vermont’s bear biologist, “but our recent warmer temperatures will stimulate them to emerge and seek any food sources they can smell.”

Officials say bringing in feeders at night doesn't work because bears will still come for the feed that spilled onto the ground.

Feeding a bear on purpose is bad for them and illegal.