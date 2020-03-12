AG urges restraint on virus-related price gouging, hoarding

Vermont officials are warning Vermonters to be on the lookout for virus-related price gouging, as well as urging restraint when it comes to hoarding supplies.

Hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and toilet paper are among products in high demand across the region. Attorney General TJ Donovan is warning businesses to not take advantage of the high demand and increase their prices.

Some have been buying in bulk, leaving shelves across the state empty. Business leaders are asking shoppers to stock up responsibly -- for two or three weeks instead of months on end.

Donovan says the state is ready to support consumers and small businesses in the coronavirus disruptions. "We are committed to work with every business in this state that needs our state to partner with them to give them the resources they need and the resources they need should they need it," he said.

If you think you're a victim of a scam, you can call the attorney general's consumer protection hotline: 802-649-2424.