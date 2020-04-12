Vt. officials warn to keep an eye out for ticks

It was a nice weekend to get out of the house, but Vermont officials are reminding you to keep an eye out for ticks.

Female Black-Legged Tick (Photo:Lennart Tange / CC BY-SA 2.0)

Peak season for ticks is still about a month away, but they are starting pop up.

To help avoid tick bites and possible diseases like lyme disease, officials say when you do head outside, protection starts with what you wear.

Being covered up with pants and long sleeves are a way to prevent tick bites, and when possible stay away from higher grass and brushy areas.

"The reality is, I tell folks that we are going to go out today in the woods anywhere, ticks are a part of reality. It's just like living in black fly country or mosquito country. Protect your self, check yourself, be smart about it remove them when you see them right away," said Mark Scott of Vermont Fish and Wildlife.

Fish and Wwildlife also reminds you to check your pets for ticks when you go for walks and when they are outside this time of year.