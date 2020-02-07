Vt. police and firefighters care for guinea pig found on street

A guinea pig found on a Vermont street was taken to the local police department for safekeeping.

St. Johnsbury police said the furry creature was found Wednesday by a pedestrian walking down Railroad Street.

Firefighter Phil Hawthorne said that if no owner comes forward, the guinea pig should become a resident of the firehouse.

Det. Daniele Kostruba also volunteered to take the creature home as a pet.

The animal, dubbed Harvey by dispatcher Karen Montgomery, was given food, water and a box to stay in.

Police asked that the owner of the guinea pig go to the public safety building on Main Street.

