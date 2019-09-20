Vt. police investigating discovery of human remains

Vermont state police are investigating the discovery of remains in Searsburg.

Someone contacted police Tuesday to report finding what he believed was a human jawbone at a gravel pit on Somerset Road.

The bone was taken to the chief medical examiner's office in Burlington for further examination.

Police are now searching the area where that bone was found and the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with possible information in the case is asked to call state police at the Shaftsbury barracks at 802-442-5421.