Vt. primary voter turnout in 2020 similar to 2016

Voter turnout in Vermont's 2020 primary election was basically the same as the 2016 primary election, but there's one major difference.

According to the Vermont Secretary of State's website, 197,012 people voted for a presidential candidate during the 2016 primary election. In 2020, 196,698 people voted. That is unofficial results with 99 percent of towns reporting.

That means 314 more voters cast a ballot for a presidential candidate in the 2016 primary election.

The big difference in 2020 was that more people cast a ballot for a Democratic candidate compared to 2016.

In 2016, 135,256 people voted for a Democratic candidate. In 2020, 157,649 people voted for a Democratic candidate. That means about 22,000 more people voted for a Democratic candidate in 2020.

In 2016, 61,756 people voted for a Republican candidate. In 2020, 39,049 people voted for a Republican candidate.That means about 23,000 fewer people voted for a Republican candidate in 2020.

These are unofficial results with 99 percent of the precincts reporting.