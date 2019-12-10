Vt. prison abuse allegations trigger new system to report misconduct

Changes are being announced after reports of abuse and drug use at Vermont's only women's prison.

This is after our media partner Seven Days found widespread allegations of sex and drug abuse at Chittenden County Correctional Facility in South Burlington.

The Vermont Agency of Human Services secretary said on Tuesday the state is rolling out a new system for reporting misconduct. They are also implementing mandatory sexual harassment training.

The agency will be looking for an out-of-state organization to conduct an unbiased investigation and a full report is expected by the end of next week.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont will be holding a community forum on Tuesday evening about the issue from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue on North Prospect Street in Burlington.