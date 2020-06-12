Vt. public safety commissioner on proposed police reform

Sweeping police reform is being introduced by Vermont law enforcement officials following the death of George Floyd and subsequent nationwide protests over police brutality.

It's a people problem, not a militarized police problem. That was the message from Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Mike Schirling when our Darren Perron asked him if the adoption of some tactics and training methods lead police to take a more combative approach to interactions with the public.

Schirling says there's a time and place for militarized responses like an active shooting scenario, but not at demonstrations.

"We need to hire the right people. We need to supervise them properly. There then needs to be oversight and accountability," Schirling said.

The commissioner also says defunding police is not the answer to solving police brutality. But he is in favor of increasing funding for social services like mental health and substance abuse.

Watch the video to the see full interview with Schirling, including details on the plan being proposed for law enforcement in Vermont.