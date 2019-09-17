Vt. receives $300k to help small businesses

Vermont is getting hundreds of thousands of dollars to help small businesses.

The state received a $300,000 grant from the Small Business Administration for the ninth time.

That money will help small businesses that export goods and services out of the state.

The International Trade Administration says goods exported from Vermont topped $2.8 billion in 2017.

Nearly 12,000 jobs are connected to those businesses and most are in the manufacturing sector.