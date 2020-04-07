Vermont requests federal disaster funding

Vermont has officially requested federal disaster funds to assist the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to President Trump Monday, Governor Phil Scott asked for federal Public Assistance funds for the state and all towns.

If granted, the disaster assistance provides a 75% reimbursement to state and local governments and some nonprofits for emergency protective measures.

"The COVID-19 disaster is of such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the state and the affected local governments," said Governor Scott in his letter. "Federal assistance is absolutely necessary to ensure the health and safety of all individuals in Vermont."