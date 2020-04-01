Vt. requiring insurers to cover telehealth

Insurers in Vermont are now required to cover your telehealth and triage phone calls.

This means all consultation phone calls are free, including no co-pay.

The change is also important for people who are sick but may not have COVID-19.

It allows those patients to stay away from hospitals caring for people with the virus.

"People are going to be able to get the medical care they need, doctors are going to be able to get the payment they are required and we're able to keep healthcare workers safe and the patients themselves safe and out of the hospitals when they don't need to be there," Commissioner at Vermont Department of Financial Regulation Michael Pieciak said.

This is possible since the federal government relaxed the privacy guidelines allowing coverage for audio-only calls.

It's also an addition to the emergency rules agreed between the Department of Financial Regulation and insurers.