Vt. small businesses brace for possible rough ride

A UVM economist says the coronavirus may have a devastating impacts for many small businesses in our region.

At Vermont Custom Tattoo and Piercing, there is really no way to social distance yourself from clients.

The tattoo shop's owner, Joe Demers, says they'll continue to stay open, but if fewer people come through the door it will be difficult to keep the lights on. "There's been a few cancellations," Demers said.

Concerns over the coronavirus are already impacting Vermont's small businesses. "If it does ramp up and people start getting more scared, we'll probably see a decline in our business," Demers said.

Artists at the tattoo shop are still seeing their regular customers, but fear the worst if clients stop coming in. "We work paycheck to paycheck like everybody else, so it can be a little disconcerting when you're looking at an interruption of your livelihood," Demers said.

We asked people on Church Street in Burlington if the pandemic is changing their plans.

"No not at all," said Heather Black from Maine.

"It already has in small ways. I'm already missing out on Bob Weir and stuff, he's supposed to be in town. He's rescheduled, oh well," said Matt Moyer of Lincoln.

Employees at the Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce are working from home. The group represents around 1,500 mostly small businesses. Executive Director Tom Torti says no business has brought up the possibility of having to close their doors yet due to potential revenue loss. "I think the fear though is out there," he said.

Torti says the focus is on protecting jobs and income, but says businesses are worried who's going to help customers if their employees get sick. "We're really in a world of unknowns right now. We have a lot of questions, a lot of concerns but really not a lot of answers. It's not comforting. It's just sort of the harsh reality of it," he said.

