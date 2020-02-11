Vt. spa owners sentenced for setting fire to their business

Two owners of a Vermont spa who pleaded guilty to setting the business on fire were sentenced this week.

The Times Argus reports that Kristopher Kirby and Lesilee Kirby, both of East Montpelier, were sentenced Monday on arson and other charges.

Police said the pair plotted to burn down the Sundara Day Spa in Berlin in December 2018 due to financial issues with the business.

A family who lived upstairs escaped unharmed.

Kristopher Kirby was sentenced to two to 10 years, all suspended except for 18 months.

Lesilee Kirby was sentenced to two to seven years, all suspended except for nine months.

