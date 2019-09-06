Vt. state building security under review

The state of Vermont is now reviewing security procedures in state buildings after a lockdown in Montpelier following reports of an armed intruder at a state office building. No threat was found following the incident last Friday that led to the lockdown of state buildings for several hours.

Our Calvin Cutler has details on new developments from state officials, who are now reviewing security procedures.

Administration Secretary Suzanne Young says the review of security protocols is important because of the wave of mass shootings that have taken place across the nation.

Young says after officials were told of the threat, the emergency procedures were followed.

Thursday, Gov. Phil Scott weighed in on the issue, saying he anticipates the Legislature will discuss security protocols at the capitol this coming session.

"I want to keep the process as open as possible. It is the people's house and there is a difference in by making sure it is an open process and making sure people feel connected with their government and can access their government and I think that's really important," said Scott, R-Vermont.

Montpelier police got a report last Friday morning that someone with "a long gun" entered the tax building. The incident sent several government buildings into lockdown, along with all Montpelier schools. Swat and K-9 teams swept through the buildings but did not find a threat.

Scott also says the ultimate goal is to protect the people who work at and visit the capitol while keeping it open to the public.