Vt. state takes your input in outdoor recreation

The Vermont Forest, Parks and Recreation Department is seeking your input as it decides how to spend money on outdoor recreation.

The agency hosted an open house on Tuesday night in Waterbury to hear what type of recreation resources Vermonters want.

The department will use public input to draft their “SCORP,” a statewide comprehensive outdoor recreation plan. The goal is to capitalize on Vermont’s natural assets and provide facilities and programs people will enjoy. Some people representing local departments showed up to advocate for their communities.

Burlington Recreation Department Director Cindi Wight says funding parks and playgrounds are some of the city’s top priorities.

“In Burlington, having a park within ten minutes of every resident is really important to us,” Wight said. “We’re about 85 percent of the way there so we want to make sure when we go to renovate our playgrounds or improve a ball field, there’s money available to do that.”

The state has to update its “SCORP” every five years to qualify for federal grants, such as the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The Parks Department says it’s important to frequently revise the plan because demographics, outdoor trends, and interests continue to change in Vermont. The Executive Director of the Vermont Mountain Biking Association, Tom Stuessy, says membership is growing and some of the trails need help withstanding so many riders.

“When folks travel to Vermont, they want to ride the trails when they get here,” he said. “Sometimes, they’re riding on wet trails and that upkeep and maintenance after some hard use is left up to a volunteer force throughout the state.

They do an exceptional job maintaining an incredible network of trails in Vermont. And it’s an expensive endeavor to maintain the trails in Vermont.”

The state is required to send its draft to the feds by the end of September. Recreation Program Manager Jessica Savage says they expect to have the plan fully vetted sometime this fall.

In the past 54 years, Vermont has been granted more than $31 million in federal grants.