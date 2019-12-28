Vt. students honored after appointment to U.S. Service Academies

22 Vermont High School students have been appointed to U.S. Service Academies. Congressman Peter Welch and U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy attended the appointment celebration in Montpelier Saturday afternoon.

"So many of you have gone on to such wonderful careers, because you're the best of the best, and that's why the three of us in the delegation feel so proud." Senator Leahy said.

"All these kids have extraordinary records in high school, academic, athletic, and service; and it reminds all of us that there are young people that want to make this a better country," Congressman Welch said. "It is really inspiring, especially these days."

The families of the honorees also expressed their gratitude and thanks to their children.

"I'm very proud of him that he's made it this far," said Chet Layman.

Layman says that going into the military was a dream his son Cale had been having since he was little, and it was to follow his older brother.

"Our oldest son is currently in the air force academy so he's sort of following in his brothers footsteps, but he's been wanting this since, being a young child," Layman said.

Cale said that, not only is this event such an honor for him and the students, but he's grateful that it gives him the chance to meet other students going on the same path that he has chosen.

"Well it's definitely nice to be able to meet the other kids going through this and knowing that you're not the only one doing it." He said. "It's great to kind of meet them, and hear their process, and their story of how they got here today."

Not every student at the ceremony has been accepted into a service academy yet, but officials say being recognized by state leaders goes a long way on an application letter.