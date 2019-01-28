Vt. teacher due in court on sex-related charges

A teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student at the Lyndon Institute is due in court Monday.

Anitra Lahiri was cited and released earlier this month, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and disseminating indecent material to a minor.

Police say the investigation into the relationship started last November. They say Lahiri had an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile student who attended the same school and the relationship occurred during the end of the previous school year.